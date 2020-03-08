Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $66.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $53.89 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

