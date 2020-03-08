Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.