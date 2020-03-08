Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.30, 18,329,796 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 20,842,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Specifically, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $34,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,686 shares of company stock worth $1,563,897. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $82,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

