Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Holdings Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,430 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $58.24. 431,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,025. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRNO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.