TerraX Minerals (CVE:TXR) Shares Down 1.8%

TerraX Minerals Inc. (CVE:TXR)’s share price was down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 284,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 83,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28.

About TerraX Minerals (CVE:TXR)

TerraX Minerals Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Yellowknife City gold project that includes Northbelt, Walsh Lake, Southbelt, and Eastbelt properties in the Northwest Territories, as well as other claims and property interests encompassing 772 square kilometers of land on the Yellowknife greenstone belt.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TerraX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.