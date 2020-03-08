TELUS Co. (TU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 1st

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

TELUS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. TELUS has a payout ratio of 81.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

TU stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TELUS has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, March 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 17th.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TU has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

