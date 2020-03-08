Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

TGLS stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $236.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 42.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 149,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.