TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,654 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.36.

ALL stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.14. 3,277,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average of $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

