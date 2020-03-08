TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 73,669 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,672 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 73,669 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Canopy Growth worth $14,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 481,400 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 63,331 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,511 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE CGC traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.28. 8,483,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

