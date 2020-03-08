TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Corelogic worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.37. 1,675,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,423. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLGX. Oppenheimer downgraded Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Corelogic from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $699,425. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

