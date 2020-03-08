TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,238 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,238 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,607,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,705,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,562,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,030,000 after buying an additional 40,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $68.25. 5,189,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,990. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

