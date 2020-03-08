TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,743 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,743 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of FITB traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.20. 11,039,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,535. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.