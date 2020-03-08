TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,334 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,334 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,920,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,793. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. William Blair downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.57.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

