TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 138,243 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138,243 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after acquiring an additional 70,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

TROW traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.75. 2,228,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $95.07 and a 52 week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

