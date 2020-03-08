TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,607,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,556 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of TransAlta worth $18,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 727.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at $81,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 567.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 175,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $60,125,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.05. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -144.44%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.