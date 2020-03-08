TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Kansas City Southern worth $17,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

NYSE:KSU traded down $6.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,656. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $109.37 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.80.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $151,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,858,613. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.