TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of National Instruments worth $13,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NATI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 4,640.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 197,191 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 1,715.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 178,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 168,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,123,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,289 shares of company stock worth $370,311. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NATI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 736,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,171. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

