TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Methanex worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 59,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEOH. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Methanex from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ MEOH traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $60.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. Methanex’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

