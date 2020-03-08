TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,000 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Mantech International worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 35.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 240,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.99. Mantech International Corp has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

