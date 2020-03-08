TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,039,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,560 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $16,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,007,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,080 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 962,270 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,411,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 70,667 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,293,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,708,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,556,586. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.94. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

