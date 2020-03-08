TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,028,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,813 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Cameco worth $18,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Cameco by 10,895.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cameco by 1,130.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.51. Cameco Corp has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.