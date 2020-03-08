TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,053 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $18,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. 11,823,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,697. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

