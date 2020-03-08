TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,170 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Elanco Animal Health worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,331,000 after acquiring an additional 924,059 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 49,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

ELAN stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,542,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,293. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 133.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $110,659.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $568,814.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $292,969. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.