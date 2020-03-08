TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,179 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of D. R. Horton worth $15,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,155,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,801. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

