TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $209,800.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,198.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Shares of NBIX traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.06. The stock had a trading volume of 933,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average is $102.90. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

