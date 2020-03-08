TD Asset Management Inc. Has $18.22 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,545 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Xcel Energy worth $18,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,840 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,559 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,185,000 after acquiring an additional 45,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $70.15. 6,689,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,575. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $72.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

