TD Asset Management Inc. Has $17.96 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $17,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

General Mills stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. 6,130,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,465. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

