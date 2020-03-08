TD Asset Management Inc. Has $17.23 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ventas worth $17,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 149.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

VTR traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.62. 4,850,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,857. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.