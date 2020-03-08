TD Asset Management Inc. Has $16.61 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,125 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Equitable worth $16,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $72,630,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE:EQH traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.76. 7,093,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,987. Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

