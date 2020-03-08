TD Asset Management Inc. Has $15.93 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,236.47.

AZO traded up $30.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,060.31. 375,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,452. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,077.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,127.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $924.25 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.