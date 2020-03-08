TD Asset Management Inc. Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Avantor worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

AVTR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 2,710,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,589. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion and a PE ratio of 26.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. Avantor Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

