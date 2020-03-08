TD Asset Management Inc. Has $15.61 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Casey’s General Stores worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $3,078,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.13. 568,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,119. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.63.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

