TD Asset Management Inc. Has $15.23 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,340,000 after buying an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,192,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 596,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after buying an additional 40,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,024,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $113.39. The company had a trading volume of 613,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.81 and a 12 month high of $134.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

