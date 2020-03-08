TD Asset Management Inc. Has $14.75 Million Stock Position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of argenx worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,244,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,337,000 after buying an additional 461,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,140,000 after buying an additional 56,547 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

argenx stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.11. 237,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.20. argenx SE – has a fifty-two week low of $106.49 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 1.25.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

