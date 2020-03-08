TD Asset Management Inc. Has $14.32 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,034 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Iron Mountain worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 227.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,844,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,728,000 after buying an additional 1,281,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after buying an additional 637,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,523,000 after buying an additional 384,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 269.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after buying an additional 268,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 249,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. 4,507,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

