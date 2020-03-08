TD Asset Management Inc. Has $14.08 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 49.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 89.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,306 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,902 shares of company stock worth $14,633,923. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. 5,364,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

