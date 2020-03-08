TD Asset Management Inc. Has $13.92 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 74,873 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Garmin by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Garmin by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,083. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.24.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

