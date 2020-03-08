TD Asset Management Inc. Has $13.79 Million Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220,270 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Alamos Gold worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6,874.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,790,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,236 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,287,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,724 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,522,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 697,375 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,681,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,231,000 after acquiring an additional 456,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 437,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. Alamos Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

