TD Asset Management Inc. Has $13.43 Million Holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,270 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Verra Mobility worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,404,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

