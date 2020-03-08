TD Asset Management Inc. Has $13.32 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. State Street Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after acquiring an additional 855,331 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,926,000 after acquiring an additional 664,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,843,000 after acquiring an additional 597,905 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 888,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,848,000 after acquiring an additional 445,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after acquiring an additional 368,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $67.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,289. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

