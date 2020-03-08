TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of PRA Health Sciences worth $18,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRAH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of PRAH stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.97. The stock had a trading volume of 314,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.11.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.