TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Verisign worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 92.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,417. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.84 and a 52-week high of $221.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

