TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,796 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $15,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WST. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.95. 552,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,393. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.87. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

