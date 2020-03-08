TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187,547 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Stantec worth $17,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 237.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on STN shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of STN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 147,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,529. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

