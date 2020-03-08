TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 51,982 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $14,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in State Street by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,975,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,334. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.44. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

