TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,600 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $17,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,153,000 after purchasing an additional 221,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 346,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,166.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SSD traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $82.64. 469,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,602. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

