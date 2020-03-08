TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,400 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth $143,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $85.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,539. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.53. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.