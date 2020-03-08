TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,344 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,575 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group worth $18,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 652,584 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,335,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,407. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

