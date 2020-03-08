TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,765 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Align Technology worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $5.52 on Friday, reaching $225.17. 1,061,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,911. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.09. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.92.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.