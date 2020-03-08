TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,318 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $13,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.14. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.22.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

